Grizzlies ground Hawks in 103-91 win

It was more of the same as the Memphis Grizzlies won their third straight game by defeating the Atlanta Hawks, 103-91, Thursday at Phillips Arena. After Mike Conley and Marc Gasol (27 points apiece) had spectacular outings Wednesday, their prowess carried over to Thursday.

Gasol (18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) recorded his third career triple-double (second of the season), the most of any player in franchise history, and had 11 of the team’s first 19 points. Over his last three games, Gasol is averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

Conley (22 points, 12 assists) recorded his fourth 20-10 game of the season and 12th of his career (second in his last three games). Conley boasts averages of 23.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game during the three-game winning streak.

From the 5:46 mark of the fourth quarter in Chicago to the 6:02 mark of the first quarter in Atlanta, the pair combined for 30 of Memphis’ 32 points in that span.

Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak against Atlanta and is now 11-4 on the second night of a back-to-back.

The first half was a back-and-forth, ultra-competitive affair to say the least, featuring 21 lead changes (12 in the first quarter) and nine ties. However, the Grizzlies opened the second half on a 23-8 run to extend the lead to 18. After Atlanta shot 18-of-36 (.500) in the first half, the Grizzlies held them to just 3-of-17 (.176) in the third quarter, including 0-of-7 from three-point range.

In addition, after shooting 5-of-9 from beyond the arc to start the game, the Hawks shot just 5-of-19 beyond that point.

JaMychal Green (14 points, 12 rebounds) recorded his 10th double-double of the season for the Grizzlies. Tony Allen and Brandan Wright (10 points apiece) also scored in double figures.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Hawks with 18 points. Dwight Howard (10 points, 11 rebounds) recorded his 43rd double-double of the season. Kent Bazemore (16 points), Taurean Prince (16 points), Paul Millsap (10 points) and Dennis Schroder (10 points) also scored in double figures.

The Memphis Grizzlies return home to face the San Antonio Spurs and potential MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard Saturday at 8 p.m. CT at FedExForum. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

On the difference tonight “I thought our defense was really stellar tonight. That’s a great, great offensive team and Coach Bud is a great offensive coach. I thought we were really consistent in our coverage and gave a great effort. -- Coach Fizdale

On improved defensive play Ninety-one points, that’s a good number, especially against a team that is good at executing and moving the ball. I think we took away the first action then defended the roll and the drive. We shifted side to side and the only way that was possible is because we stopped the initial action by being more proactive defensively. -- Marc Gasol

On team performance over the last three games There’s a different vibe. We just win it for each other by playing unselfish basketball and just trying to make the right plays and I think everything knows that’s what it takes. I think everyone just took a good look in the mirror and said ‘What can I do for the team?’ individually. If we stick together good things will happen. -- Vince Carter

