Grizzlies come up short against Hawks, 90-107

The Memphis Grizzlies’ losing streak reached five games with a 107-90 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night at FedExForum.

Atlanta shot 36-of-72 (.500) from the field and 15-of-30 (.500) from three-point range while Memphis only shot 34-of-90 (.378) from the floor and struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 5-of-29 (.172).

JaMychal Green recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes. The game marked the third time in his career Green has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Mike Conley posted 16 points and five assists while Brandan Wright scored 10 points in 13 minutes.

Zach Randolph (9,689) moved past Sam Lacey (9,687) for sole possession of 40th place in NBA history for career rebounds. Randolph finished with nine points and two boards in 18 minutes off the bench.

Although the Hawks committed five more turnovers than the Grizzlies (18-13), Atlanta scored 25 points off the Grizzlies’ turnovers while Memphis only scored 13 off the Hawks’ giveaways.

Taurean Prince led the Hawks with a career-high 17 points in 24 minutes. Paul Millsap recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Dennis Schröder posted 16 points along with a game-high eight assists in 29 minutes.

Next Game

The Grizzlies look to end their losing streak in the final contest of a four-game home stand on Monday as they face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. CT at FedExForum. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Find Tickets

Key Stat of the Night

The Hawks committed five more turnovers than the Grizzlies (18-13) but held a 25-13 advantage in points off turnovers.

Key Run of the Night

Leading 49-37 with 10:26 remaining in the third quarter, the Hawks outscored the Grizzlies 18-6 over the next 4:12 to extend the lead to 24.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks photos March 11, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks againt the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies is seen before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: The Memphis Grizzlies huddle up before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies is seen before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: David Fizdale of the Memphis Grizzlies is seen before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Vince Carter #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies is seen before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies is introduced before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: The Memphis Grizzlies dance team performs during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies is seen during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: The Memphis Grizzlies dance team performs during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Vince Carter #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: James Ennis #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies is seen during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 11: James Ennis #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On whether anything needs to change dramatically I don’t know… I think I’ve been doing that. That’s the whole point of the shakeup. We weren’t playing well before I changed the lineup. I’ve went through three different lineups. Nothing from a production stand point is coming out of it. Probably go back with TA (Tony Allen), go back full circle, and go back to at least what we are comfortable at least. But let’s be real about it, we weren’t playing well before that. It wasn’t like anything changed. We’re in a rut right now and we’re going to find our way out of it. The only answers are with us and that locker room. I really like the way certain guys are setting up in there right now and really keeping these guys together and in the fight. -- Coach Fizdale

On breaking out of this losing streak If I knew… we’ve faced different adversities during the year than this. This is a new adversity for us. We only had the one three-games-in-a-row that we lost here at home but other than that it was injury-adversity and so now we’re facing losing-adversity and this is the first time we’ve done it because usually we do, whether we lose on the front end of back-to-back we come in and win on a second night of a back-to-back. We built that trend of grit and toughness to respond when we’re struggling but right now we’re just don’t have anything in the well to dig into for some reason and hang our hat on. Our defensive trust is out the door right now and we’ve got to get that back and we’ve been drilling that. Offensively our execution is off. At points in the game, at critical points in the game when we really need to execute and get a great shot. I think we pass up too many shots when we are open and especially my best players. They’ve got to take those shots for us. That’s something I’m really hammering on them. That that’s as good of a shot you’re going to get in the NBA from your best players a lot times, so we can’t pass up open looks, but you know like I said, we are just really bad from a productivity standpoint. We’ve got to get it together. -- Coach Fizdale

On starting slow in the second half First things first, we just have to clean up mentally. We need to get back to trusting each other on the defensive end and it starts from there. Once we get on the same page collectively, we are just that. With our mindset being clear, not worrying about when you are going to play or how you are going to play. Just coming out and playing the kids’ game of basketball. Get you some defensive shots and let your defense dictate your offense and you build from there. Obviously, its been a rough time for us. But we say ‘together’ in the huddle and we have to be together right now. That’s how we have to ride. -- Tony Allen

On poor offense We show signs of being together but we get discouraged easily with those guys making runs and having missed coverage and things of that nature. But, like I said, we just have to get back to playing defense and clearing our mind coming into the next game, holding our hats on the defense. Then everything else will take care of itself. -- Tony Allen

On trust Everybody knows their role. You shoot a shot when you have an open shot, you drive when you have to drive, and for the most part you are getting the ball to Marc (Gasol) or Mike (Conley). Then you try to make plays to the best of your ability. What’s been happening is we are giving up blow-bys, we miscommunicated on the pick-and- roll coverages and guys put their heads down. Right now we just have to be able to gather consecutive stops and put teams in the mud. That is what we have been accustomed to and right now we are showing signs, but we haven’t been consistent with that. -- Tony Allen

Player Notes