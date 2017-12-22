Grizzlies unveil MLK50 City Edition Nike uniform

The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled their 2017-18 MLK50 City Edition Nike uniform on grizzlies.com today.

The MLK50 City Edition uniform, set to debut on the hardwood at the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration game presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers on Jan. 15 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, will support the National Civil Rights Museum’s remembrance of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination and will be worn at various games throughout the season including for the final time on Apr. 4 when the Grizzlies visit the New Orleans Pelicans, the day of Dr. King’s assassination.

Visit grizzlies.com/nike-MLK50 for full details and inspiration behind the design.

Details and further plans around the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration weekend and game will be announced in the coming weeks.

