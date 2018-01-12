Martin Luther King Jr. NBA Tournament postponed due to inclement weather

Memphis, Tenn. — Due to inclement weather in the Memphis area, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. NBA Tournament slated from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Grizzlies Center at Memphis Athletic Ministries has been postponed.

In light of the postponement, each participating pre-registered youth and adult team leader will receive a pair of tickets to the 16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Game, as the Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available for team members to pick up starting at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 in the Grand Lobby of FedExForum. Only pre-registered names and participants will be honored. Tickets are non-transferable. Also available for pick up will be a Jr. NBA jersey and gift bag for each participant.

For any other inquiries please contact jrnba@nba.com.