Mike Conley named as finalist for the 2017-18 Season-Long NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley has been named a finalist for the 2017-18 Season-Long NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente. Players are nominated based on their contributions to and positive impact on their respective communities over the course of the season.

Fans can vote starting today through Sunday, May 6 on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using #NBACommunityAssist and #MikeConley. Both hashtags must be included in one single post to submit a vote. Fans should be aware of the following rules when voting:

Twitter : Tweet a comment using #NBACommunityAssist and #MikeConley. Retweets will count as votes.

: Tweet a comment using #NBACommunityAssist and #MikeConley. Retweets will count as votes. Instagram : Post a photo using #NBACommunityAssist and #MikeConley in the photo description. Commenting on a post using the hashtags does not qualify as a vote.

: Post a photo using #NBACommunityAssist and #MikeConley in the photo description. Commenting on a post using the hashtags does not qualify as a vote. Facebook : Respond or comment on a post from an official NBA account (NBA, Memphis Grizzlies, NBA Cares, etc.) using #NBACommunityAssist and #MikeConley.

The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $25,000 to the winner’s charity of choice, in addition to receiving the award during the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT.

