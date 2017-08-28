Memphis Hustle and Renasant Bank announce multi-year partnership

The Memphis Hustle and Renasant Bank today announced a new multi-year partnership, making Renasant Bank the official bank of the Memphis Hustle. Renasant joins other Hustle founding partners The Coca-Cola Company, Tanger Outlets, and The Guest House at Graceland.

“As we prepared to launch the Memphis Hustle, Renasant Bank immediately stepped up to showcase their support of the team and its fan base. Both the Hustle and Renasant have a deep commitment to providing a best-in-class customer service experience to the entire mid-South region,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies President of Business Operations. “Renasant has already shown a commitment to strength, innovation and community involvement which is authentic to the Hustle’s extension of grit and grind culture.”

A core focus of the partnership will be supporting Renasant Bank’s community efforts in financial literacy for youth. This will culminate at a Hustle game, presented by Renasant, with programming featuring the financial literacy theme. In addition, Hustle players and coaches will make appearances at Renasant financial literacy school events throughout the region.

“We look forward to a great partnership with the Memphis Hustle in the DeSoto County and Memphis market,” said John Oxford, Renasant Director of Marketing. “What a tremendous opportunity to affiliate the Renasant brand with an exciting, new initiative that cares about the community and is planting roots in North Mississippi. We believe this partnership will not only help support a strong product on the basketball court but will provide a platform to improve financial literacy and the quality of life in mid-south.”

Beyond the financial literacy initiatives, Renasant Bank will have multiple opportunities to engage Hustle fans throughout the season at games and through streaming broadcast on Facebook Live. Finally, plans are underway for a potential Hustle-branded banking product available exclusively through Renasant.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Hustle by purchasing 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP and pressing 6. Season Ticket Packages start at just $8 per game and include multiple Season Ticket Member benefits including discounts on gear and merchandise, playoff ticket priority for both the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies, invitations to select Grizzlies games during the 2017/18 season and more. Single Game Tickets will be available for purchase starting this fall at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the Landers Center Box Office, online at memphishustle.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.

About Renasant Corporation

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 113-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $10.0 billion and operates more than 175 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.