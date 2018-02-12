Memphis Grizzlies to host Spring Break Youth Basketball Programs presented by Nike

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their Spring Break Youth Basketball Programs presented by Nike for kids ages 6-17, including a game-day clinic on March 12 and a four-day youth basketball camp from March 13 through March 16. Each program gives kids the opportunity to receive high-quality instruction provided by Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff and two tickets to an upcoming Grizzlies game.

The Grizzlies will host two sessions of their Spring Break Game-Day Clinic on Monday, March 12 on the FedExForum main court. Kids ages 6-11 will take the court from 1:00-2:30 p.m. while youth ages 12-17 will participate from 2:30-4:30 p.m. All for just $75, each participant will also receive two tickets to that night's Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks game where they will have the opportunity to partake in one-of-a-kind fan experiences like pregame shootaround, anthem buddies and the high-five tunnel.

The Grizzlies will also host a four-day basketball camp at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal School (246 S. Belvedere Blvd.) for kids ages 7-16 from March 13 through March 16. Not only will campers develop their basketball skills while receiving guest instruction from certified GrizzFit coaches, but they will also have the opportunity to participate in the official Jr. NBA Skills Challenge. For $265, campers will also receive a giveaway package inclusive of Nike apparel, a full-size basketball and two tickets to an upcoming Grizzlies game. Participants can also expect surprise guest appearances from Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle players during the camp.

Limited spots are available. To register and find out more about the Grizzlies' Spring Break Youth Basketball Programs, visit grizzlies.com/youthbasketball.

