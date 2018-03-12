Memphis Grizzlies tip-off hoops for St. Jude with “Grizz Assists for St. Jude” campaign and in-arena activations

The Memphis Grizzlies, led by St. Jude Ambassadors Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, will campaign for Hoops for St. Jude throughout March in order to raise awareness of the lifesaving work done by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® through the Grizz Assists for St. Jude campaign along with in-arena activations. The campaign will run beginning today through the end of the regular season via the PLEDGE IT platform and will place a dollar amount on each recorded Grizzlies team assist during all remaining games of the 2017/18 regular season, resulting in an overall performance-based donation.

Currently, the Grizzlies are averaging 21.3 assists per game. Conley and Gasol are tipping off the campaign by pledging to each donate $15 per team assist made. Campaign supporters are asked to pledge $.10, $.50, $1, $5 or any customizable amount of their preference. The total of all pledges made per assist will then be applied directly to the total amount of team assists to create one donation to St. Jude. Fans can register their pledges at pledgeit.org/grizz-assists. After each game, supporters will receive an e-mail updating them on their current amount owed with the opportunity to edit or cancel the pledge. Pledges will not be processed until the campaign is over. New this year, fans will also be eligible to be selected for autographed prizes based on their pledge amounts.

Through the PLEDGE IT platform, the Grizzlies are able to turn pledges into donations simply by playing the game. The performance-based campaign is open to all supporters of St. Jude and the Grizzlies. In addition, volunteers from St. Jude will also be on site at FedExForum to collect donations this Thursday, March 15 when the Grizzlies take on the Chicago Bulls and Saturday, March 17 when the team faces the Denver Nuggets.

The support of NBA stars, coaches, broadcasters and fans helps St. Jude continue leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The campaign starts today during Hoops for St. Jude Week™ (March 11-17) which the Grizzlies have elected to celebrate for the remainder of the regular season along with the Grizzlies Hoops for St. Jude Challenge.

As a part of the Grizzlies Hoops for St. Jude challenge, fans attending select remaining home games of the regular season can test their shooting skills with the Grizzlies Hoops for St. Jude Pop-A-Shot Challenge at FedExForum. For $5, fans can participate in two rounds of shooting for a chance to win autographed prizes. All proceeds will be donated to St. Jude.

Earlier this month, Conley and Gasol along with teammates Dillon Brooks and Mario Chalmers surprised St. Jude patients during the St. Jude Shoe Design Party at FedExForum where patients designed Nike shoes to represent the Grizzlies and St. Jude. After surprising the patients, Grizzlies players helped the kids finish their designs and autographed the shoes. Those sneakers will be auctioned during select home games as a part of the Grizzlies’ in-arena auction series. The in-arena auctions will also feature autographed jerseys, basketballs and fan experiences including the opportunity for a fan and two guests to play NBA 2K against Mike Conley in the Grizzlies Locker Room at FedExForum. All fans are encouraged to download the new Grizzlies auction platform on their mobile devices by searching “Handbid” in the iTunes Store or in Google Play. Through the Handbid app, fans will be able to bid on one-of-a-kind Grizzlies items and experiences remotely.

Also beginning today, when the Grizzlies take on the Milwaukee Bucks, through the end of the Grizzlies’ 2017/18 regular season, attendees of all events held at FedExForum, including all Grizzlies home games and FedExForum concerts will be able to add $1 to their purchase at Levy Concessions Stands throughout the arena. All proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to any of the Grizzlies' remaining contests of the 2017/18 season can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com.