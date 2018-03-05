Memphis Grizzlies sign Xavier Rathan-Mayes to 10-day contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team signed guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (X-avier RUH-tan Mays) to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Westchester Knicks.

Rathan-Mayes (6-4, 208) has appeared in 39 games (37 starts) for Westchester and has averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.10 steals in 35.7 minutes with 14 double-doubles and three triple-doubles. The 23-year-old Canadian native went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft following his junior year at Florida State University, where he was a 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference All-Defensive Team selection.

