Memphis Grizzlies sign Omari Johnson to multi-year contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team signed forward Omari Johnson to a multi-year contract. In addition, the team waived guard Marquis Teague.

Johnson (6-9, 220) started 38 of his 44 appearances this season with the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, and averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 27.9 minutes while shooting 46.0 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from three-point range (136-326 3P) and 82.4 percent from the free throw line. He owned the G League’s highest three-point percentage among players with at least 300 three-point field goal attempts.

The 28-year-old Kingston, Jamaica native also has played in the G League for the Maine Red Claws (2014-16) and internationally for the Mississauga Power (2011-12) and Island Storm (2012-13) of the Canadian NBL, C.B. Valladolid (2013-14) of the Spanish ACB and Neptunas (2016-17) of the Lithuanian LKL. He went unselected in the 2011 NBA Draft following his senior season at Oregon State University.

Teague (6-2, 180) appeared in three games as a reserve and averaged 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.33 steals in 24.7 minutes for the Grizzlies after signing a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the Hustle on March 24 and re-signing with the Grizzlies on April 3. He started all 47 of his games with the Hustle and averaged 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 26.5 minutes.

Selected in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft following his freshman year at the University of Kentucky, Teague has appeared in 91 regular season games (three starts) during his three-year NBA career and has averaged 2.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 10.0 minutes for the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies. The Indianapolis, Indiana native has appeared in 161 G League games (125 starts) and has averaged 15.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 30.8 minutes for the Iowa Energy, Oklahoma City Blue, Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Memphis Hustle.

