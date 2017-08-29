Grizzlies & Redbirds to host “Grit Grind night” on Wednesday Aug. 30 at AutoZone Park

The Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Redbirds are partnering to host “Grit Grind Night” at AutoZone Park tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 30, when the Redbirds face the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. as part of the Grizzlies’ 2017 Regional Caravan Tour. Grizzlies guard Mario Chalmers and forward Tyreke Evans are scheduled to be on-hand to sign autographs after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at approximately 6:15 p.m.

In addition, Texas native and Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison along with the Grizzlies and Redbirds are teaming up with the American Red Cross to come to the aid of the thousands affected by the massive flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. To support relief and recovery efforts for the people of his hometown of Houston, Texas, Harrison will join Red Cross volunteers in collecting cash donations on site at AutoZone Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. when doors open. With the help of Harrison and the Red Cross, all donations will be given to specific organizations and groups that he is personally connected to in Houston that are in need. A link for donations to support Harrison and his relief efforts is available at grizzlies.com. All other donations can be made at redcross.org or by texting “Harvey” to 90999.

The Redbirds will be wearing all-new collectible Grizzlies-themed jerseys tomorrow night, which will be auctioned during the game with proceeds benefiting both the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation and the Redbirds Community Fund. The auction will open at noon on Wednesday and close at the end of the sixth inning. Fans can participate by downloading the Handbid app on their mobile devices and searching “Grit Grind” or by visiting Handbid’s website. Jersey winners will be notified when the auction ends, and they will be brought onto the field to get an autograph from the Redbird player whose jersey they won. Chalmers’ and Evans’ signed jerseys will be auctioned while non-signed Chandler Parsons, Mike Conley and Marc Gasol jerseys will also be up for grabs.

