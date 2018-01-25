Memphis Grizzlies' Faith and Family Night to feature postgame performance by the young escape on Friday, April 6

The Memphis Grizzlies will celebrate their annual Faith and Family Night on Friday, April 6 with a special postgame performance from 'the young escape' following the Grizzlies' matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Discounted group tickets are available for parties of 15 or more and start at just $17 per ticket. Fans can purchase group tickets by calling 901-888-HOOP.

Single game tickets start at just $20, and are available for purchase at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX or online at grizzlies.com.

Capitol recording artists and songwriters Ryan Johns, McKenna Johns, Kyrsten Johns, and Luke Johns, otherwise known as 'the young escape' are siblings from Southern California. The four grew up watching bands like Audio Adrenaline, tobyMac, and Hawk Nelson at festivals, dreaming that one day, they could do the same thing. The band has always had a love for upbeat, exciting live concerts, which is why they try to craft high-energy sets that inspire people to get out of their comfort zone, and break free from the currents of culture. Ranging from 21 to 14 years old, the young escape hopes that their EDM/Alt-Pop/Rock music inspires people to escape from whatever is holding them down, and to dream like they're young again.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

For more information on the Grizzlies, 'like' Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).