Memphis Grizzlies announce new Faith and Family Night performer ‘For All Seasons’ to take postgame stage on Friday, April 6

The Memphis Grizzlies will celebrate Faith and Family Night on Friday, April 6 with a special postgame performance by California-based band For All Seasons following the Grizzlies’ matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Christian group ‘the young escape’ was previously announced to perform postgame, but is now unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Discounted group tickets are available for parties of 15 or more and start at just $17 per ticket. Fans can purchase group tickets by calling 901-888-HOOP.

Single game tickets start at just $20, and are available for purchase at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX or online at grizzlies.com.

Comprised of Emily Hamilton (lead vocals, guitars, keys), Johnny Hamilton (drums), and Jeff Luckey (guitars, keys, vocals), For All Seasons desires to cultivate an atmosphere of hope through their new seven-track Centricity Music debut Clarity, no matter what season of life listeners may find themselves enduring.

For All Seasons wrote more than 60 songs for Clarity. The modern-pop and rock sound the group creates is heightened with strong musicianship, while delivering lyrics that will encourage and energize the listener with a constant thread of hope. Clarity is rooted in story, which is a fitting introduction for the band.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining contests may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

For more information on the Grizzlies, ’like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).