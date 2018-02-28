Memphis Grizzlies announce Grizzlies 5K presented by Live Love Memphis Group set for Saturday, April 7

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced plans for their annual Grizzlies 5K presented by Live Love Memphis Group, set for Saturday, April 7 at 9 a.m. benefiting the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation. Registration is now available and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday April 6. Runners will also be able to register day of the race for an additional fee.

Individual race packages start at just $45 and include the race entry fee, bib number, Grizzlies 5K T-shirt, ticket to a game of choice and a post-race beer tasting presented by Eagle Distributing on the FedExForum Plaza (ages 21 and older). Group ticket packages are also available for groups of 20 or 50 who are looking to put their organization to the Grizzlies 5K challenge. MVP Season Ticket Holders can register for $35. For additional information or to purchase Grizzlies 5k Race Packages, visit grizzlies.com/5k.

Individual Race Packages:

$90 Pinnacle Level Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings April 6 at 7 p.m. $90 Pinnacle Level Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons April 8 at 2:30 p.m. $45 Terrace Level Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings April 6 at 7 p.m. $45 Terrace Level Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons April 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Group Ticket Packages:

PACKAGE 1 Pricing: $800 for a team of 20 ($1,100 value) Includes: 20 Terrace Level Tickets

20 Race Entries

20 Grizzlies 5K T-shirts with organization name on back

Donation to Grizzlies Foundation

Entry to post-race beer tasting presented by Eagle Distributing (21 and older) PACKAGE 2 Pricing: $2,000 for a team of 50 ($2,750 value) Includes: 50 Terrace Level Tickets

50 Race Entries

50 Grizzlies 5K T-shirts with organization name on back

Pre-game shootaround viewing for the game of tickets purchased

Donation to Grizzlies Foundation

Entry to post-race beer tasting presented by Eagle Distributing (21 and older)

Participants can pick up their race packets in the FedExForum Grand Lobby on either April 5 or April 6 from 5-8 p.m. A valid government ID will be needed for packet pickup. Out-of-state race participants can pick up their packets on race day during the registration period which begins at 7 a.m. For more details on the route, pre- and post-race details, rules and results tracking, please visit grizzlies.com/5k.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining contests may do so now by calling 901-888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, 'like' Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).