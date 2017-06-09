Memphis Grizzlies announce Grizz Girls dance team auditions for 2017-18 season

The Memphis Grizzlies will hold first round 2017-18 season auditions for the Grizz Girls, presented by Horseshoe Casino Tunica, in the Mallory Gymnasium at Rhodes College (2000 N. Parkway) on Saturday, July 8. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Three clinics will be offered to give all hopeful candidates the chance to learn the routine that will be used at the final audition, taught by Grizz Girls choreographer Tamara Moore. Clinics will also offer candidates advice on what to wear, make-up tips, how to make the final cut and opportunities to hear from professional dancers. The Grizz Girls will perform at FedExForum for all Memphis Grizzlies home games during the 2017-18 season and will represent the team at events locally, regionally and internationally.

Pre-audition clinics will be held Wednesday, June 21; Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, July 6. All clinics start at 6:30 p.m. and are held at New Ballet Ensemble (2157 York Avenue). The cost is $25 per clinic, $40 for two or $60 for all three. Dancers must pre-register online at Grizzlies.com.

While participation in the pre-audition clinics and classes is strongly encouraged, they are not mandatory in order to audition. Once first round auditions are complete, the group of finalists will compete for a spot on the 2017-18 Grizz Girls team at the Final Auditions showcase on Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at the Holloran Centre at The Orpheum (203 S. Main Street). The Final Auditions are free and open to the general public.

Currently, Moore also hosts GirlPlay Prep Classes to teach participants basic dance and performance techniques alongside current Grizz Girls. Classes are held weekly on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. at SubRoy Studios (2345 Whitten Road). The cost is $10 per class. Dancers of all skill levels are invited to take part in the classes, pre-audition clinics and audition. To learn more about pre-audition clinics and classes visit Grizzlies.com.

Prospective dancers must be a high school graduate and at least 18 years of age to participate in the Grizz Girls audition. For more information on auditions call (901) 205-1411 or e-mail grizzgirls@grizzlies.com.