Grizzlies announce medical update for Conley, Parsons, Green and Ennis

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jan 27, 2018

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies today announced injury updates for guard Mike Conley and forwards Chandler Parsons, JaMychal Green and James Ennis III.

Conley will undergo surgery to smooth a small bone protrusion in his left heel that continues to cause pain and soreness. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the 2017-18 season but is expected to make a full recovery prior to 2018-19 training camp.

Parsons has made progress this week in alleviating soreness in his right knee, after overcoming an illness that temporarily slowed his recovery. He remains day-to-day.

Green continues to recover from a right ankle sprain and is expected to return within the next week.

Ennis III continues to recover from a right calf strain and is expected to return within the next week.

