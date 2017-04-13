Tony Allen medical update

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical update for Grizzlies guard Tony Allen:

Grizzlies guard Tony Allen has been diagnosed with a strain of the medial gastrocnemius muscle (calf) in his right leg. Allen is out indefinitely and will be continually re-evaluated while beginning rehab immediately.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

