Grizzlies recall Jarell Martin and Deyonta Davis from Memphis Hustle

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team recalled forward Jarell Martin and center Deyonta Davis from the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate.

Martin (6-10, 239) totaled nine points and eight rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes in his Hustle debut, an 88-80 home win last night over the Iowa Wolves. The 24-year-old Louisiana State product has started in 12 of his 13 appearances for the Grizzlies this season and has averaged 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.92 blocks in 20.7 minutes.

Davis (6-11, 237) has appeared in two games (one start) and has averaged 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.00 steals and 3.00 blocks in 25.8 minutes for the Hustle. The 20-year-old Michigan State product has totaled two points, four rebounds and two assists in eight minutes in two appearances with the Grizzlies this season.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).