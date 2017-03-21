March Memories: Andrew Harrison

Harrison helped lead John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats, along with several other current NBA players, to back-to-back Final Fours as a freshman and sophomore. In 2014, the Wildcats made it all the way to the national championship game as an eighth seed, falling to Connecticut after Andrew’s brother Aaron hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of the semifinal game against Wisconsin. In 2015, Kentucky compiled a 38-0 record before finally losing in the national semifinals in a rematch with Wisconsin.

What was your most memorable NCAA Tournament experience?

Probably in the Final Four my freshman year. My brother, Aaron, hit the big shot against Wisconsin. That was pretty fun. It was an unforgettable moment for me.

What was going through your mind when Aaron hit that shot?

I just couldn’t believe it. He had the game-winning shot in the Elite Eight to get us there so I couldn’t really believe it. It was a dream come true and something I’ll never forget.

What did the Final Four runs mean to you?

It means a lot. It’s something that you never forget with guys that you kind of became a man with. It was a fun run.

What did it take to make the Final Four as an eight seed?

Just a lot of confidence in ourselves. We had a lot of talent on that team and we knew what we could do. We just had to put it together and we put it together at the right time.

Do you still watch and follow along today?

Not really. We’re so busy. I definitely root for Kentucky when I can. I don’t get to watch too many games anymore. I know they’re pretty good this year and hopefully they can go far again.