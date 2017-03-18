March Memories: Troy Daniels

Daniels’ VCU Rams made the tournament in three of his four seasons at the school, but one appearance in particular was not only memorable, but historic. When the brackets were announced, VCU was certainly on the bubble. However, this year was the first under the current 68-team format with eight teams taking part in the ‘First Four’ round in Dayton, Ohio and the Rams would take part. VCU proceeded to make a run all the way to the Final Four, becoming the first school in history to do so from the First Four in the format’s inaugural season and upsetting Georgetown, Purdue, and national title contender and number one seed Kansas along the way. The Rams lost in the national semifinals to the Butler Bulldogs, a fellow mid-major darling.

What was your most memorable NCAA Tournament experience?

When VCU went to the Final Four.

Going from the First Four to the Final Four, what did that run mean to you?

It means a lot. Just to prove people wrong. I felt like it was the epitome of my overall career, just being looked over and proving people wrong. It was a fun ride.

You guys were on the bubble come Selection Sunday, what was the reaction when you found out the news?

To be honest, we didn’t think we were going to make it to the tournament just because we thought we were going to get overlooked. A couple guys were grocery shopping. We weren’t watching Selection Sunday. Our name finally got called and everybody started getting phone calls. We just got right down to business.

Do you still watch and follow the tournament today?

Not as much as I did when I was in college. It’s pretty fun to do the brackets with your teammates and stuff like that. I pay attention to it that way.