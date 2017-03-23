March Memories: Mike Conley

Conley made his only season at Ohio State count, guiding the Buckeyes to the national title game and a 35-4 record as a freshman, where they eventually fell to a Florida squad featuring Al Horford, Joakim Noah and Corey Brewer. He recorded 20 points and six assists in the title game and averaged 11.3 points, 6.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds as a Buckeye.

What is your most memorable NCAA Tournament experience?

Ron Lewis hitting a game-tying shot against Xavier in our second game of the tournament.

What did the run to the title game mean to you?

The run to the title game meant everything because as a young kid that’s all you dream about is playing in the national championship. To be able to do it as a freshman was an honor and a treat for all of us.

Do you watch and follow along today?

Yeah, I do. This month is special. Right around the corner, you know it’s about to start up again. It’s exciting. It brings back all the memories and you start calling all the old teammates and stuff and getting back together and just reminiscing on what we did.

Ohio State was ranked number one from late February until the end of the season. What was it like having that target on your back throughout the tournament?

It was actually pretty cool to have that target on us. It forced us to be locked in every game. It forced us to hold ourselves to a higher standard when we went out there and played. There were no nights off. It made us a better team as the tournament went on.