March Memories: Tony Allen

Allen’s 2004 Oklahoma State Cowboys finished the season 31-4, making it all the way to the Final Four. OSU lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 67-65, in the semifinals. In the Elite Eight, the Cowboys defeated the number one seed in their bracket, St. Joseph’s (30-1), on a three-pointer in the final seconds. Allen averaged 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game that season as a senior. In the team’s Sweet Sixteen matchup against Pittsburgh, Allen recorded 23 points and seven rebounds.

What was your most memorable NCAA Tournament experience?

Playing in the Elite Eight against St. Joe’s. They were like 29-0, 30-0 or something like that. Joey Graham made a play, he actually loses the ball and John Lucas picks it up. We’re down two and he hits a three. We’re up one and we win the ball game.

What did that run to the Final Four mean to you?

It meant everything. Being able to play in that tournament when so many greats have passed through there, live in that moment of grinding to get to a national title or the Final Four. That whole grind and experience itself was something I always dreamed about.

Your Oklahoma State teams were gritty and known for their defense, much like the Grizzlies teams you have been on. Do you see any similarities between the two?

Pretty much. We held our hats on the defensive end and just considering the fact that we were going to play hard no matter what.

Do you watch and follow the NCAA Tournament today?

Yeah. Obviously it’s on right now, but I’ll take a peek at a few games. I like watching it late as I get older. I like watching it late, like Sweet 16 and things of that nature.