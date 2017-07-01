Grizzlies sign Kobi Simmons

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed guard Kobi Simmons. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Simmons (6-4, 170) appeared in 37 games (19 starts) and averaged 8.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.5 minutes last season as a freshman at the University of Arizona before going unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old was named a 2015-16 McDonald’s All-American and the 2016 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Player of the Year as a senior at St. Francis High School in Alpharetta, Ga.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).