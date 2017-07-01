Grizzlies sign Kobi Simmons
Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed guard Kobi Simmons. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.
Simmons (6-4, 170) appeared in 37 games (19 starts) and averaged 8.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.5 minutes last season as a freshman at the University of Arizona before going unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old was named a 2015-16 McDonald’s All-American and the 2016 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Player of the Year as a senior at St. Francis High School in Alpharetta, Ga.
