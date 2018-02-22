Memphis Grizzlies announce KFC Finger-Lickin’-Good ticket deal

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their all-new KFC Finger-Lickin’-Good ticket sale, a 48-hour promotion offering fans up to 50% off select tickets for all remaining 2017-18 Grizzlies home games starting February 28.

Starting at 9 a.m. CT this Monday, February 26 through midnight on Tuesday, February 27, select tickets for all remaining home games played at FedExForum this season are up to 50% off with Plaza Level seats starting as low as $20 and Terrace Level tickets for as low as $5.

For two days only, fans will have the opportunity to choose from the final ten home games of the season at up to half off prices, including the March 15 matchup against the Chicago Bulls, March 24 game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, April 6 game against Zach Randolph, Vince Carter and the Sacramento Kings and more.

In addition, Grizzlies fans who opt in to this limited time offer will also receive a coupon to purchase a KFC Ten-Piece Drumsticks and Thighs Chicken Bucket for just $10 courtesy of KFC.

Fans can take advantage of the Grizzlies’ Finger-Lickin’-Good sale by visiting Grizzlies.com or calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX before the sale runs out. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).