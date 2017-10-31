Grizzlies Injury Update 10/31/17

Check out the latest medical updates and the most updated information on the progress of JaMychal Green, Ben McLemore and Wayne Selden from the Memphis Grizzlies as of Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

JaMychal Green - On Opening Night JaMychal Green suffered a sprain of his left foot/ankle. He is progressing well and continuing his rehab currently, while also beginning light court work. He is expected to return to game action in approximately two weeks.

Ben McLemore – Ben McLemore is continuing to rehab the fracture of his right fifth metatarsal and has returned to full practice, including contact drills. He is expected to return to game action in approximately two weeks.

Wayne Selden – Wayne Selden is continuing to progress as he rehabs his right quad tendinopathy. He is progressing back into limited practice activities and his status remains day-to-day.