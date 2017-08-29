Memphis Hustle to host open player tryouts in Memphis and Southaven on September 23 and 24

The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will hold its inaugural open player tryouts for the upcoming 2017-18 season on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 2-5 p.m. at Hyde Gym on the Memphis University School campus (6191 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38119) and Sunday, Sept. 24 during the same time frame at DeSoto Central High School (2911 Central Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38672). Doors will open for registration at 1 p.m. at both locations.

“As the Hustle enters its inaugural season in Southaven, we’re excited to give players the opportunity to showcase their abilities at our first open tryouts,” Hustle Head Coach Glynn Cyprien said. “Tryouts have been a major factor in the roster building process throughout the league and we’re excited to see a new wave of talent competing for a spot on our roster.”

All applicants must be eligible to play in the NBA G League and complete the required paperwork. For registrations completed prior to Wednesday, Sept. 13 the fee is $150. The fee increases to $200 for registrations completed after the Sept. 13 deadline. Information about the tryouts, registration forms and payment options and instructions are available online at Grizzlies.com and MemphisHustle.com. Applicants may send advance registration forms in the mail to 191 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103 to the attention of Malika Travis. Registrations will also be accepted on-site the day of each tryout.

Players who participate in the open tryouts will be observed and evaluated by members of the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies basketball operations staffs.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Hustle by purchasing 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP and pressing 6. Season Ticket Packages start at just $8 per game and include multiple Season Ticket Member benefits including discounts on gear and merchandise, playoff ticket priority for both the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies, invitations to select Grizzlies games during the 2017/18 season and more. Single Game Tickets will be available for purchase starting this fall at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the Landers Center Box Office, online at memphishustle.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.

MEMPHIS HUSTLE OPEN TRYOUTS IN MEMPHIS AND SOUTHAVEN

WHERE:

Hyde Gym on the MUS campus

6191 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38119

DeSoto Central High School

2911 Central Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38672

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 23 (Memphis) and Sunday, Sept. 24 (Southaven) from 2-5 p.m

Doors for registration open at 1 p.m.

NOTE:

All applicants must be eligible to play in the NBA G League and complete the required paperwork. For registrations completed prior to Wednesday, Sept. 13 the fee is $150. The fee increases to $200 for registrations completed after the Sept. 13 deadline. Information about the tryouts, registration forms and payment options and instructions are available online at Grizzlies.com and MemphisHustle.com. Applicants may send advance registration forms in the mail to 191 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103 to the attention of Malika Travis. Registrations will also be accepted on-site the day of each tryout.

Download required paperwork for open tryouts

Local player tryout registration form

Local player tryout player release & eligibility form

Local player tryout health information authoration form