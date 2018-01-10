Grizzlies transfer Kobi Simmons to Memphis Hustle

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team transferred guard Kobi Simmons to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, as part of his two-way contract. He is expected to participate in NBA G League Showcase 2018 in Mississauga, Ontario from January 10-13.

Simmons (6-4, 170) has appeared in 12 games (all starts) for the Hustle and has averaged 16.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.25 steals in 32.4 minutes. The 20-year-old rookie has also made 11 appearances for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 3.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.7 minutes per game. On December 30 at the Golden State Warriors, Simmons scored a season-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting (3-4 3P) and recorded three assists.

