Grizzlies to hold annual Le Bonheur Infie 500 Diaper Derby on Sunday, November 26 vs. Brooklyn

The Memphis Grizzlies are inviting the fastest babies in Grind City to participate in the Grizzlies’ annual Le Bonheur Infie 500 Diaper Derby at halftime on Sunday, November 26 when the team takes on the Brooklyn Nets at 5 p.m.

To enter a baby in the mother of all baby races, family members are asked to submit an online entry on grizzlies.com explaining in 50 words or less why their baby should be selected. Entries will be judged based on content creativity. Submissions will be accepted starting today, Friday, October 27 and will close at noon on Friday, November 10. Babies must be between 6-12 months to participate. Babies who can walk are not eligible.

Finalists will be notified no later than Friday, November 10 and will receive four tickets to the November 26 game. Babies selected are required to attend a photo shoot to be held at FedExForum on Monday, November 13.

The fastest baby will crawl away with the grand prize of the coveted Golden Bottle Trophy, a $50 Gift Card from the Grizzlies Den by Fanatics and the priceless recognition of being the Grizzlies’ 2017 Le Bonheur Infie 500 Diaper Derby Champion.

Guidelines for the participants are as follow:

Babies must be 6-12 months, but cannot be walkers. Crawlers only. No children over the age of one will be allowed to participate.

Two escorts may accompany the baby to the game and will be permitted on court during the race.

Parents/Guardians may use objects (toys, keys, etc.) to encourage babies along the course.

Race Course will extend from the foul line (free throw line) to half court, a distance of approximately 42 feet.

If at any point race participants become uncomfortable with the situation (crying, refusal to move, etc.), parents/guardians may remove their baby from the race.

For more information on the Le Bonheur Infie 500 Diaper Derby and a full list of contest rules, head to grizzlies.com for all details.

About Le Bonheur Children Hospital

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., treats children each year through community programs, regional clinics and a 255 bed state-of-the-art hospital. Le Bonheur serves as a primary teaching affiliate for the University Tennessee Health Science Center and trains more than 350 pediatricians and specialists each year. Nationally recognized, Le Bonheur is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Children’s Hospital. For more information, please call (901) 287-6308 or visit lebonheur.org. Connect with us at facebook.com/lebonheurchildrens, twitter.com/lebonheurchild, Instagram at @lebonheurchildrens or on Snapchat at LeBonheur_Child.