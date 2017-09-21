Grizzlies sign 2017 second round draft pick Ivan Rabb

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies signed 2017 second round draft pick Ivan Rabb. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Rabb (6-10, 220), selected 35th overall by the Orlando Magic and traded to the Grizzlies for a future second round draft pick, appeared in 31 games (30 starts) and averaged 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.00 blocks in 32.6 minutes last season as a sophomore at the University of California. The 20-year-old was named All-Pac 12 First Team after leading the Pac-12 in rebounding both overall and in conference play (11.4 rebounds) and also was one of 10 finalists for the Karl Malone Award, given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation’s top collegiate power forward.

A two-time All-Pac-12 selection, Rabb appeared in 65 games (64 starts) over his two-year career at California and averaged 13.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.12 blocks in 30.6 minutes while ranking among the Top 10 in Golden Bears history in rebounding average, field goal percentage and blocked shots (73). He was named a 2015 McDonald’s All-American at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, California.

