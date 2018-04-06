Grizzlies sign MarShon Brooks to multi-year contract

MEMPHIS, April 6, 2018 - Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team signed guard MarShon Brooks to a multi-year contract. Brooks signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on March 27.

Brooks (6-5, 200) has appeared in three games as a reserve for the Grizzlies and has averaged 23.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.67 steals in 25.3 minutes while shooting 57.1 percent from the field, 64.7 percent from three-point range and 84.6 percent from the free throw line. Brooks has recorded the most points (70) in franchise history of any player in his first three games with the team and is just the second Grizzlies player to average at least 20 points per game in his first three contests (Lorenzen Wright in 2001-02).

The 29-year-old led Memphis with 21 points in 21 minutes in his season debut on March 27, a 108-103 victory over Portland, his first NBA game in nearly four years (April 16, 2014). He then scored 24 points in 18 minutes on March 30 at Utah and a season-high 25 points in 36 minutes on April 4 at New Orleans. Brooks is the first player in franchise history to score at least 20 points in his first three games with the club; no other Grizzlies player had scored at least 20 points in his first two games with the team.

Before signing a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies, Brooks starred for three seasons with the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he appeared in 36 games (28 starts) during the 2017-18 season and averaged 36.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.00 steals in 37.6 minutes while leading the team to a 26-12 regular season record.

Selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at Providence, Brooks has appeared in 167 regular season games (49 starts) during his three-year NBA career and has averaged 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.7 minutes for the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. He was named to the 2011-12 NBA All-Rookie Team with the Nets. The Long Branch, New Jersey native also has played in the NBA G League for the Maine Red Claws and Santa Cruz Warriors and has competed internationally for Emporio Armani Milano in the Italian Lega Basket Serie A.

