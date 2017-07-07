Grizzlies sign Ben McLemore to multi-year contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team signed guard Ben McLemore to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

“We want to welcome Ben McLemore to the Grizzlies organization,” Wallace said. “Ben brings tremendous athleticism, significant upside and a tireless work ethic to our franchise, while adding more outside shooting to our rotation. We are confident he will continue his development as a player and thrive under head coach David Fizdale and his staff.”

McLemore (6-5, 195) has appeared in 293 games (216 starts) and averaged 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.5 minutes over a four-year NBA career with the Sacramento Kings. He owns career shooting percentages of 41.7 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from three-point range and 78.0 percent from the free throw line. Last season, the 24-year-old competed in 61 games (26 starts) and averaged 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 19.3 minutes while shooting a career-high 38.2 percent from three-point range.

The St. Louis native was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft following his freshman season at the University of Kansas, where he set the Jayhawks’ freshman record for scoring average (15.9 points) and was named First Team All-Big 12 and Second Team All-America by The Associated Press, National Basketball Coaches Association and United States Basketball Writers Association.

An introductory press conference date and time will be announced at a later date.

