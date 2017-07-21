Memphis Grizzlies sign 2017 second round draft pick Dillon Brooks

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies signed 2017 second round draft pick Dillon Brooks. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Brooks (6-6, 220), selected 45th overall pick by the Houston Rockets and traded to the Grizzlies for a future second round draft pick, appeared in 35 games (27 starts) and averaged 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.09 steals in 25.3 minutes last season as a junior at the University of Oregon. The 21-year-old, who led the Ducks to their first Final Four since 1939, was named the 2017 Pac-12 Player of the Year and earned All-Pac 12 First Team and All-America First Team honors from USA Today. In addition, Brooks also was one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award, given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation’s top collegiate small forward.

The Mississauga, Canada native appeared in 109 games (98 starts) over his three-year career at Oregon and averaged 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 28.9 minutes.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).