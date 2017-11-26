Memphis Grizzlies recall Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb from Memphis Hustle

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team recalled forward Jarell Martin and forward Ivan Rabb from the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate.

Martin (6-10, 239) has started both of his appearances for the Hustle this season and has averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26.8 minutes. The 23-year-old Louisiana State product has played in 17 games (12 starts) for the Grizzlies this season and has averaged 4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.88 blocks in 18.4 minutes.

Rabb (6-10, 220) has appeared in six games (four starts) for the Hustle and has averaged 19.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.00 steals and 2.00 blocks in 28.6 minutes. The 20-year-old rookie, who was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 35th pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, has competed in one game for the Grizzlies this season, logging one minute.

