Grizzlies recall Deyonta Davis and Wayne Selden Jr. from Memphis Hustle

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team recalled center Deyonta Davis and guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. from the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate. Both players were assigned to the Hustle on Nov. 10.

Davis (6-11, 237) recorded 15 points, two rebounds and one block in 22 minutes in his Hustle debut on Nov. 10 vs. Rio Grande Valley. The 20-year-old has appeared in one game for the Grizzlies this season, recording two points, two rebounds and one assist in three minutes on Oct. 28 vs. Houston.

Selden (6-5, 230) totaled 15 points, three rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes in his first contest with the Hustle on Nov. 10 vs. Rio Grande Valley. The 23-year-old has not appeared in a regular season game for the Grizzlies this season while rehabbing from a right quadriceps injury.

