Memphis Grizzlies to participate in NBA 2K esports league

The Memphis Grizzlies will participate in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K esports league, the team announced today. The inaugural season begins in 2018.

The Grizzlies are among 17 NBA teams that will compete in the NBA 2K esports league. The other participating teams include Boston, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Miami, Milwaukee, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Portland, Sacramento, Toronto, Utah and Washington.

“The Grizzlies organization is extremely excited to be a founding franchise in the NBA 2K esports league,” said Memphis Grizzlies President of Business Operations, Jason Wexler. “A Grizzlies NBA 2K team is simultaneously a way for us to further engage with our existing passionate and supportive fans and an opportunity to cultivate new Grizz fans locally, regionally, nationally and globally. As an organization, we are committed to competing at the highest levels on the court – whether the court is real or virtual. We look forward to the challenge and opportunity that an NBA 2k esports league presents.”

In February 2017, the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced plans to launch a new, professional competitive gaming league that will bring together the best basketball gamers in the world. In the coming months, the league and its teams will make a variety of announcements related to participating players, team branding, league structure and business updates.

“This is the first step in what promises to be an extraordinary league, bringing together the world's best gamers and showcasing elite competition on an international stage,” said NBA 2K esports league Managing Director Brendan Donohue. “Our teams have expressed tremendous enthusiasm for esports, and we are looking forward to forming something truly unique for basketball and gaming fans around the globe.”

