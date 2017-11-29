Grizzlies medical update

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today injury updates for forwards Brandan Wright and Chandler Parsons, guards Mario Chalmers and Mike Conley and guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr.

Wright has resumed on-court work as he rehabs his right groin. He will sit out tonight, but is expected to return within the next few games.

Parsons will sit out tonight’s game to reduce soreness in his right knee. He was in Los Angeles yesterday for pre-scheduled treatment not related to leaving Sunday’s game and is expected to return within the next few games.

Chalmers will sit out tonight’s game in San Antonio to reduce soreness in his right ankle and will return for Friday’s game.

Conley has progressed well through therapy and treatment to promote healing and alleviate soreness in his left heel and Achilles. He is expected to return in two to three weeks.

Selden Jr. is continuing to rehab his right quad tendinopathy. Further updates will be provided in approximately two weeks.