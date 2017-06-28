Memphis Grizzlies to introduce 2017 draft picks Ivan Rabb and Dillon Brooks at press conference on Wednesday, June 28

The Memphis Grizzlies will introduce 2017 NBA Draft selections, forward Ivan Rabb and guard/forward Dillon Brooks, at a press conference Wednesday, June 28 at 1pm (CT). The press conference will be streamed for the public live on Grizzlies.com. Tune in on this page to watch the event or download the Grizzlies official mobile app.

Watch the Press Conference

Rabb (6-10, 220) was selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round and acquired by the Grizzlies for a future second round draft pick. Brooks (6-6, 220) was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the No. 45 overall pick before he was traded to Memphis for a future second round selection.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).