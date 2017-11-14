Grizzlies to host Holiday Youth Basketball Programs presented by Nike

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their Holiday Youth Basketball Programs presented by Nike, including a Thanksgiving Break Gameday Clinic on November 22 and a three-day Holiday Camp from December 26 through 28.

Participants will get the opportunity to develop their shooting, dribbling and defensive skills as well as other fundamentals of the game with experienced instructors in all holiday sessions.

There will be two sessions offered on the main court at FedExForum for the Thanksgiving Break Gameday Clinic on November 22. Kids ages 6-11 will take the court from 1 - 2:30 p.m. while kids ages 12-17 will participate during the 2:30 – 4 p.m. clinic. All for just $75, participants in both sessions will not only work on skills training, but they will also receive tickets to that evening’s Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks game. In addition, clinic participants will also have an exclusive chance to watch some of their favorite players like Mike Conley and Marc Gasol warmup before the game.

For the first time ever, the Grizzlies will host their Holiday Youth Basketball Camp for kids ages 7-16 inside the Built Ford Tough Practice Facility at FedExForum from December 26 through 28. Not only will campers get the opportunity to play where the Grizzlies practice, but they will also receive Nike apparel, a Grizzlies basketball and tickets to a future Grizzlies home game. For $225, participants will also be able to compete in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge while receiving guest instruction by certified GrizzFit coaches during the three-day camp.

Limited spots are available for all sessions. To register or find out more information on the Memphis Grizzlies Holiday Youth Basketball Clinic and Camp, visit Grizzlies Youth Basketball.

