Grizzlies host Memphis Hustle youth basketball camp featuring Hustle Head Coach Cyprien

The Memphis Grizzles recently hosted a summer youth basketball camp at the Landers Center, home of the team's new G League team Memphis Hustle and welcomed Head Coach Glynn Cyprien as special guest.

“Having someone with Coach Cyprien’s basketball credentials is invaluable to these kids” said Grizzlies Youth Basketball Manager Antonio Perez. “Having scouted and coached collegiately, working in an NBA front office and now coaching in the G League, he provides a unique perspective that helps teach these campers what it takes to play at high levels. And perhaps even better, he couples that basketball knowledge with a motivational message that these kids can apply to their everyday, non-basketball lives.”

In addition to the behind-the-scenes insight he provided, Coach Cyprien also offered special guest instruction and awarded prizes to winners of various contests and games. To enhance the camp’s excitement, the session also featured a thrilling performance by the high-flying “Kings of the Court Dunk Team” and an appearance by the Grizz Girls.

Area youth ages 7-16 can get involved in future Grizzlies Basketball Camps, by visiting www.grizzlies.com/camps. Plus, fans should keep an eye out for the launch of new Hustle Youth Basketball programming which will coincide with the team’s inaugural season.