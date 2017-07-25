Grizzlies to host Inaugural First Responders 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at RiverPlay from July 29-30

The Memphis Grizzlies, in an extension of their partnership with the Memphis Police Department, will host the First Responders 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at RiverPlay from July 29-30. Police officers and firefighters from Memphis area stations will compete in a single elimination bracket, with each round requiring a team to win two games out of three to advance. The first round will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 4-7 p.m. while the semifinals and championship will be held on Sunday, July 30 from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free to the public and media is invited to attend.

Participating teams will compete for a chance to win a suite to a Grizzlies preseason game for their precinct or station, during which the winning team will be recognized on the court as the inaugural Memphis Grizzlies First Responders 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament champions. Each participating precinct and station will receive a number of game tickets for other officers, firefighters and community members.

In addition, the station or precinct with the most community support and participation during the tournament will receive additional tickets to a Grizzlies preseason home game and special Grizzlies prizes to distribute to members of the community. Fans who wish to show support for their local station or precinct can check in with a Grizzlies representative on-site.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 2017 FIRST RESPONDERS 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

DATE TEAMS TIME COURT Saturday, July 29 Game 1 - (8) Crump Station vs. (9) Ridgeway Station 4 p.m. Court 1 Saturday, July 29 Game 2 - (4) N. Main Station vs. (5) Fire Dept. #1 4 p.m. Court 2 Saturday, July 29 Game 3 - (2) Old Allen Station vs. (7) Appling Farms 5 p.m. Court 1 Saturday, July 29 Game 4 - (3) Inspectional Services vs. (6) Fire Dept. #2 5 p.m. Court 2 Saturday, July 29 Game 5 - (1) Airways vs. Winner of Game 1 6 p.m. Court 1 Sunday, July 30 Losers of Game 1 vs. Game 2 2 p.m. Court 1 Sunday, July 30 Losers of Game 3 vs. Game 4 2 p.m. Court 2 Sunday, July 30 Semifinal 1 - Winners of Game 3 and Game 4 3 p.m. Court 1 Sunday, July 30 Semifinal 2 - Winners of Game 2 and Game 5 3 p.m. Court 2 Sunday, July 30 Championship - Winners of Game 6 and Game 7 4 p.m. Court 3

ABOUT RIVERPLAY

RiverPlay is a temporary public gathering and recreation space along Riverside Drive between Jefferson and Court Avenues that includes a variety of flexible and multi-use amenities, including playing fields and basketball courts, a skating rink, and spaces for mobile food vendors. RiverPlay is free, family and pet-friendly, and will be open through August to all ages.

