Grizzlies host first Annual Girl’s Summit on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 in celebration of the 45th Anniversary of Title IX

On Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31, the Memphis Grizzlies, National Civil Rights Museum, and the Women’s Foundation of the Mid-South will host the First Annual Girl’s Summit, in celebration of the 45th Anniversary of Title IX, with featured honorees WNBA stars Swin Cash, Allison Feaster and Tina Thompson and Track and Field Olympic Gold Medalist Rochelle Stevens. The two-day event will introduce girls and young women to career opportunities available through competitive sports with hands-on demonstrations and will include a panel discussion at the National Civil Rights Museum entitled ‘The Fight for Equality: Title IX@45,’ with celebrations concluding at the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks game on Friday. Both Thursday’s demonstrations and Friday’s reception and panel discussion are closed to the general public. Media is invited to attend Thursday’s events beginning at 9:30 a.m. at FedExForum and Friday’s at the National Civil Rights Museum at 4:15 p.m.

On Thursday, March 30, Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach David Fizdale and wife, Natasha Fizdale will give an opening welcome statement at FedExForum at 9:30 a.m. to tip-off the summit and that day’s festivities. Following the opening address, Title IX Coordinator for Rhodes College, Tiffany Cox, will discuss the importance and history of Title IX with those in attendance. The attendees consist of seven middle school and 11 high school girls sports teams from across the Greater Memphis Area, each of which are representing one of the six sports highlighted during the summit – basketball, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, rugby and track and field. Throughout the first day, over 300 girls and young women will participate in rotations where they will have the opportunity to attend hands-on demonstrations of each sport while receiving tips and interacting with Cash, Feaster, Thompson and Stevens at various stations in the rotation.

The 11 high school teams will also participate in breakout sessions that will allow them to network and converse with professionals in sports, former Division I athletes and Grizzlies employees. These professionals will also assist the all-female volunteer staff in facilitating rotations throughout the day. In the breakout sessions, students will discuss various topics in three series:

Sports as a Path to College: Scholarship Opportunities Getting to the Next Level: Playing at the Top of Your Game The Business of Sports: Career Opportunities Off-The-Court

The first day will conclude with a few words from the summit’s featured athletes. Cash, Feaster, Thompson and Stevens will address the girls and give them a first-hand perspective of life as a female professional athlete and what they can expect from a professional athletic career.

On Friday, March 31, the Girls Summit will move down the street to the National Civil Rights Museum and continue its Title IX anniversary celebrations with a reception and panel discussion entitled, ‘The Fight for Equality: Title IX@45.’ Panelists will include WNBA stars Allison Feaster and Tina Thompson, Olympic Gold Medalist Rochelle Stevens, President and CEO of Girls Inc. Lisa Moore and Title IX Coordinator for Rhodes College Tiffany Cox.

Immediately following the reception and panel discussion, honorees and guests will head to FedExForum for the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks matchup where the Memphis Grizzlies will proudly recognize Feaster, Thompson and Stevens for their commitment and dedication to sports as female professional athletes, before the 7:00 p.m. tip-off. The celebration will continue throughout the game with special halftime entertainment aimed to celebrate and empower girls and women. All halftime entertainment for the night will be directed and coordinated by Grizz Girl choreographer Tamara Moore, Entertainment Coordinator Terran Gary and Lady Bears Natasha Fizdale and Desiree Allen.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks matchup on Mar. 31, any of the Grizzlies’ remaining contests of the 2016/17 season or guarantee their 2017 NBA Playoff tickets with 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).