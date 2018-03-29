Grizzlies to host 2018 Summer Basketball Camps presented by Nike with 14 sessions across Tennessee and Mississippi

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that they will host their 2018 Summer Basketball Camps presented by Nike with 14 different sessions at locations in Tennessee and Mississippi for boys and girls ages 7-16, giving participants of all skill levels the chance to learn the game in fun NBA settings.

For $265, each Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camp includes a giveaway package of a Nike T-Shirt, headband and full size Grizzlies basketball. Campers will also receive two tickets to a future Grizzlies home game (redeemable during the 2018-19 regular season), along with skills and drills instruction provided by Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff consisting of current and former college players and coaches, referees and other basketball personnel. All camps will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.

Each session will also end with an awards ceremony where all campers will be recognized and a few lucky participants will win autographed Grizzlies prizes. Select sessions will feature surprise guest appearances by Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle players, coaches and entertainment teams.

Limited spots are available. To register, visit grizzlies.com/camps. Early registration is encouraged as sessions will fill up quickly. Those who register prior to May 1 will automatically be entered into a drawing to win Grizzlies prizes such as an autographed Mike Conley or Chandler Parsons Jersey, team autographed basketballs and more.

See the list below for a complete lineup of camp dates, times and locations.

Dates Facility Address May 29 - Jun 1 Memphis Jewish Community Center 6560 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN May 29 - Jun 1 Grace St. Luke’s Episcopal School 248 Lemaster St, Memphis, TN June 4 – 7 Arlington High School 5475 Airline Rd, Arlington, TN June 11 – 14 Collierville Parks & Recreation 440 W. Powell Rd, Collierville, TN June 18 – 21 DeSoto Central Middle School 2611 Central Pkwy, Southaven, MS June 25 – 28 Memphis University School 6191 Park Ave, Memphis, TN June 25 – 28 Grace Evangelical Church 9750 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN July 9 – 12 Grace St. Luke’s Episcopal School 248 Lemaster St, Memphis, TN July 9 – 12 Millington High School 8050 West St, Millington, TN July 16 – 19 Collierville Parks & Recreation 440 W. Powell Rd, Collierville, TN July 16 – 19 First Baptist Church Jackson 431 N. State St, Jackson, MS July 23 – 26 Longview Heights Baptist Church 4501 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS July 30 – Aug 2 Bartlett United Methodist Church 5676 Stage Rd, Bartlett, TN July 30 – Aug 2 Collierville United Methodist Church 454 W. Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN

