Grizzlies to host 16th annual Tip-Off Luncheon on Monday, Oct. 16

The Memphis Grizzlies are ready to celebrate the start of the 2017-18 season with the 16th Annual Tip-Off Luncheon presented by ServiceMaster at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies fans in attendance will have the chance to welcome back the entire team of players and coaches, catch up with them about the upcoming season and get a preview of the new HD digital displays throughout FedExForum. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear an insider’s perspective from Coach David Fizdale and get some basketball insight from General Manager Chris Wallace while participating in new interactive activities and more!

Individual tickets are $65 with tables available for $550 for 10 seats, a savings of $100. A commemorative growl towel is included with each ticket. For $2,250, businesses and fans alike can purchase a table that will allow them to sit and talk hoops with various players, coaches and executives as this year, all will be visiting multiple tables throughout the luncheon. Tickets can be purchased HERE. Luncheon attendees will also have the chance to take part in the silent and live auctions held throughout the event featuring unique memorabilia and fan experiences. All proceeds from the luncheon, including the live and silent auctions, will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Doors open at 11 a.m. followed by the event program and lunch from 11:30 a.m.– 1:30 p.m. Tables will go fast, so fans are encouraged to reserve a spot today (registration form attached). The 16th Annual Tip-Off Luncheon is presented by ServiceMaster and associate sponsor Mercury Printing.

All fans are encouraged to download the new Grizzlies auction platform on their mobile devices by searching ‘Handbid’ in the iTunes store or in Google Play. Through the Handbid app, fans will be able to bid on one-of-a-kind Grizzlies items and experiences remotely.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit grizzlies.com or call (901) 888-HOOP.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. and are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).