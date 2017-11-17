Grizzlies assign Jarell Martin and Deyonta Davis to Memphis Hustle

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team assigned forward Jarell Martin and center Deyonta Davis to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate. Both will be available to play tonight when the Hustle host the Iowa Wolves at 7 p.m. at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

Martin (6-10, 239) has appeared in 32 NBA G League games (25 starts) and holds career averages of 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 28.4 minutes. The 24-year-old Louisiana State product has started in 12 of his 13 appearances for the Grizzlies this season and has averaged 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.92 blocks in 20.7 minutes.

Davis (6-11, 237) recorded 15 points, two rebounds and one block in 22 minutes as a reserve in his Hustle debut on Nov. 10 vs. Rio Grande Valley. The 20-year-old Michigan State product has totaled two points, four rebounds and two assists in eight minutes in two appearances with the Grizzlies this season.

