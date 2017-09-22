Grizzlies acquire 2018 second round draft pick from Suns

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies have acquired a 2018 second round draft pick from the Phoenix Suns for guard Troy Daniels and one of the Grizzlies’ three 2018 second round draft picks.

Daniels (6-4, 204) has appeared in 162 games (four starts) and has averaged 6.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 13.2 minutes during his four-year NBA career with the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets and Grizzlies since going undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft. The 26-year-old VCU product competed in 67 games (three starts) last season, his first with the Grizzlies, and averaged 8.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 17.7 minutes.

