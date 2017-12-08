Grizzlies announce ticket promotion and game night festivities for social media night tomorrow Saturday, Dec. 9

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced a special ticket promotion and game night festivities for Social Media Night tomorrow Saturday, Dec. 9 when the team takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum.

Grizzlies fans still have the option to purchase Social Media Night Theme tickets which not only includes tickets to Saturday night’s game, but also comes with exclusive behind the scenes perks including access to tour the newly constructed Grind City Media studio and the opportunity to hang out with Grind City Media’s Mike Wallace, Lang Whitaker, Chris Vernon and Alexis Morgan before the game. Also included in the ticket package is a customized T-shirt with each fan’s personal social media handle on the back, special access to sit courtside to watch player pregame warmups and entry into a drawing to win VIP passes for the Grizzlies Postgame Press Conference. Tickets start for as low as $40 for all fans and $20 for current MVP Season Ticket Holders and are available for purchase until 11:59 p.m. CT tonight, Dec. 8. Fans who wish to purchase Social Media Night Theme tickets may do so here while supplies last.

To tip-off the night, Grizzline will be making their way down Beale Street for a special pregame performance, and fans will be treated to a special halftime performance by Cristin Sandu’s Rolla Bolla act. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Grizzlies Popsocket. Fans can join the conversation on social media with #grizzsocial @memgrizz.

In addition, the Grizzlies will host their annual canned food drive to benefit the Mid-South Food Bank tomorrow Saturday, Dec. 9 and Monday, Dec. 11 vs. the Miami Heat at FedExForum.

Fans who make a nonperishable food or monetary donation will receive a buy-one-get-one ticket voucher to the Grizzlies matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).