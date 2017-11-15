Grizzlies announce Thanksgiving ticket promotion

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their Thanksgiving ticket promotion, giving fans the option to dress up their Thanksgiving Day meal with three games and one turkey of a deal.

Starting today through midnight Friday, November 17, select tickets for the November 18 matchup vs. Houston, November 22 game against Dallas and the November 26 game vs. Brooklyn are up to 50% off with tickets starting for as low as $5, while supplies last. Tickets for this limited time offer are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

For more details, visit grizzlies.com or call 1-800-4NBA-Tix. Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).