Grizzlies announce partnership with Valvoline

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced a new multi-year partnership with ValvolineTM -- a leading global supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services -- making it the official motor oil and engine lubricant of the Memphis Grizzlies. Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

“We are excited to align ourselves with Valvoline and engage our growing fan base in Grind City and across the Mid-South,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies President of Business Operations. “Valvoline has a storied history as a company and in sports marketing, and this partnership will create an opportunity for us to feature new content and experiences for Grizzlies fans.”

The alliance includes a digital content series presented by Valvoline, featuring behind-the-scenes interviews with Grizzlies players, allowing fans to hear personal stories from some of their favorite stars. Fans can now catch the first episode below and on Memphis Grizzlies affiliated social media accounts. Future episodes will also be available at TeamValvoline.com.

Valvoline: Under the Hood Episode 1

In addition, the Grizzlies and Valvoline will present a fan promotion later this season in which Grizzlies fans who purchase qualifying Valvoline products at participating AutoZone locations throughout the region and state of Tennessee will be eligible to enter-to-win floor seats to Grizzlies games courtesy of Valvoline. Contest details will be released at a later date.

“Valvoline is very pleased to welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Team Valvoline,” said Jamal Muashsher, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience. “We look forward to bringing this partnership to life for our consumers through exclusive content, activations and promotions over the coming year.”

