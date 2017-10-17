Grizzlies announce partnership with Nike

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced a new multi-year partnership with Nike that aims to grow youth basketball and create fun and healthy experiences on the court for kids throughout Grind City. The alliance names Nike as the presenting partner of the Grizzlies Youth Basketball and GrizzFit platforms and the official athletic apparel and athletic footwear partner of the team.

“We are extraordinarily excited to enter into a partnership with Nike particularly given Nike’s remarkable business investment in Memphis and their stature in our community,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies President of Business Operations. “Our relationship with Nike came naturally as we share a common goal to encourage youth sports activities and promote wellness through our Grizzlies programs. Through the partnership with Nike, we hope to expand our youth and fitness platforms to reach more fans throughout Grind City and the Mid-South.”

The partnership includes a comprehensive integration of Nike product, programming and employee engagement into Memphis Grizzlies youth basketball programs and Grizzfit, including:

Nike integration throughout all youth basketball programming, including Grizzlies Camps and Clinics, Junior Grizzlies Basketball Leagues and the “Play Like the Pros” platform.

Nike branded uniforms and gear for participants and coaches.

Nike will present all coverage of Grizzlies youth basketball initiatives.

Nike will be the presenting partner for GrizzFit, the health and fitness platform of the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation.

The Grizzlies will work with Nike partners, including Marathon Kids, to implement a running program as part of the GrizzFit Kids Boot Camp curriculum.

Nike employees will work alongside GrizzFit coach-mentors to present multiple pop-up GrizzFit activities across the Memphis area.

Nike will also make a contribution to the Grizzlies Foundation to support the growth and expansion of GrizzFit youth sports programs in Memphis.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment not only to create a culture of health and fitness in underserved communities, but to youth mentorship as well,” said Diane Terrell, Vice President of Social Responsibility for the Grizzlies and Executive Director of the Grizzlies Foundation. “The GrizzFit platform combines the two by deploying coach-mentors trained to leverage the power of sport to build transformative relationships with young people.”

“Together, Nike and the Grizzlies have an incredible opportunity to impact the choices of young people to lead more active, healthier and successful lives,” said Willie Gregory, Nike Senior Director of Global Community Impact. “We believe kids are made to play and be physically active, and our partnership not only creates the enthusiasm and momentum needed to sustain this healthier lifestyle, but provides more opportunities for young people to access quality programming in our community.”

About Nike Community Impact

Nike believes in the power of sport to unleash human potential and build community. We fuel this belief through Made to Play, our commitment to getting kids moving through play and sport so that they can lead healthier, happier and more successful lives. Together with community partners and our employees around the world, we’re designing innovative solutions to get more than 14 million kids playing, running and jumping their way to a brighter future. Find out more about Nike's commitment to getting kids moving and providing opportunities for equal playing fields for all at communityimpact.nike.com.