Grizzlies announce opening night festivities for home opener Wednesday, Oct. 18 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies will tip off their 2017-18 season tomorrow, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. as they host the New Orleans Pelicans for Opening Night at FedExForum. In addition to the return of Grizzlies basketball in Grind City, Grizzlies fans will have multiple opportunities to celebrate their home team well before the opening tip. A limited number of tickets are still available to Opening Night and can be purchased at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

The Claw Crew will be tipping off Opening Night festivities with Ford Street Corners where fans can expect to win Opening Night tickets, autographed items and other Grizzlies prizes at the locations below. Grizzline will also be in attendance for van blitzes around Grind City to celebrate the start of the new season.

FORD STREET CORNERS LOCATION TIME Intersection of Poplar and Highland Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. AutoNation Ford (Mount Moriah and I-240) Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 5-7 p.m. Bike Arch at Overton Park (E Parkway N and Sam Cooper Blvd) Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 7-9 a.m. Intersection of Perkins Ext and Poplar Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, fans are invited to arrive early and enjoy the Opening Night Party on the Plaza and other indoor activities from 5-7 p.m. The Opening Night Pregame Party will feature performances from Grizzline and Gary Goin and the Memphis Grizzlies House Band on the outdoor plaza. Due to security measures in place that require the use of metal detectors, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to get to the game early to prevent any delays when entering the arena.

Inside the arena, all fans in attendance will receive a collectible Grit Grind Forever Growl Towel. Once inside, fans will also be able to get a first-look at the new 2017-18 Grizzlies Nike gear at the Grizz Den. The indoor concourses will be filled with interactive activities, including sign making and temporary tattoos stations in the Grand Lobby as well as the return of the popular Terrace Level DJ Dance Party at the top of the North escalator. Fans will also have the opportunity to charge their mobile devices at the new Grizzlies Charging Stations at the Terrace Level Party. In addition, a new GIF photo booth will be located outside Section 228.

Grind City fans will want to head to their seats well before tip-off as Grammy Award winning saxophonist and recording artist Kirk Whalum will give a special National Anthem performance. To follow, international dance sensation and Memphis native Lil Buck featuring music from Memphis underground hip hop legends Playa Fly and Gangsta Blac will be taking the court for a pre-game performance during player introductions. Fans will also be treated with a mind-blowing experience at halftime with mentalist duo The Evasons. In-game performances will include appearances from fan favorites – mascot Grizz, the Grizz Girls and the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas.

For those unable to come out to the game at FedExForum, fans can catch all the action live on FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. The game will also be available on FOX Sports GO, a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributors. The voice of the Grizzlies, Pete Pranica, will call the game alongside analyst Brevin Knight with Rob Fischer reporting courtside. Coverage on FOX Sports Southeast will begin at 6 p.m. CT with an extended Grizzlies LIVE pregame show presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers. Hosted by Fischer, alongside Knight and Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon, highlights will include:

An exclusive interview with Pelicans Guard Tony Allen and Analyst Sean Touhy

and Analyst A roundtable discussion with Knight and FOX Sports colleagues Dell Curry , Charlotte Hornets analyst, and Dominique Wilkins , Atlanta Hawks analyst. The trio of NBA veterans will discuss current storylines and preview the upcoming 2017-18 season.

, Charlotte Hornets analyst, and , Atlanta Hawks analyst. The trio of NBA veterans will discuss current storylines and preview the upcoming 2017-18 season. An interview with Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale and a behind-the-scenes look at team practice with Fizdale mic’d up.

and a behind-the-scenes look at team practice with Fizdale mic’d up. A bus tour of Memphis with the newest members of the Grizzlies, including rookie Dillon Brooks and veteran Mario Chalmers.

In addition, fans can listen to all game action on 92.9 FM ESPN featuring play-by-play broadcaster Eric Hasseltine and analyst Hank McDowell. Pregame coverage will begin 30 minutes prior to tip-off with host Gary Darby. Fans can also tune-in to the game on their mobile devices through the Official Grizzlies Mobile App.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).